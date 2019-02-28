Pune: Customs seizes foreign currency worth Rs 28 lakh

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Customs officials on Thursday seized about Rs 28 lakh worth of foreign currencies from two individuals at the departure area of Pune Airport.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Customs Hashal Mete: “The individuals named as Mohan Patil and Sachin Macchindra Patil allegedly tried to smuggle foreign currencies of denomination 41,422 in US Dollars and 200 in AED.”

The Customs officials seized the foreign currency under the reasonable belief that the same was attempted to be smuggled outside India and hence was liable for confiscation under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The statement of the two individuals was recorded and further investigation is underway. (ANI)