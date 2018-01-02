Pune Dalit protests spill over in Mumbai, suburbs affected

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has asked citizens not to believe in rumours after reports that the Eastern Express highway in Mumbai was affected due to protests over the Dalit clashes in Pune.

@MumbaiPolice tweeted, "Don't believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It's moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media."

Tension gripped Chembur in suburban Mumbai on Tuesday a day after clashes between Dalit and Maratha groups broke out in Bhima Koregaon near Pune.

Demonstrators from Dalit communities in Mumbai on Tuesday called for 'rasta roko' protest a day after one person was killed in clashes during celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune in Maharashtra. The protestors reportedly stopped traffic on the Sion-Panvel highway near Chembur and were marching towards Ambedkar Garden when the police stopped them. Protests were also held at Amar Mahal Junction in Chembur.Reports say stones were pelted at a bus during the protests. The protestors reportedly stopped traffic on the Sion-Panvel highway near Chembur and were marching towards Ambedkar Garden when the police stopped them. Protests were also held at Amar Mahal Junction in Chembur.Reports say stones were pelted at a bus during the protests. Reports of tension were also reported from Powai, Mankhurd, Bhandup, Govandi and Sion. Reports of tension were also reported from Powai, Mankhurd, Bhandup, Govandi and Sion.