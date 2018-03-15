Pune: Family blames godman for patient's death

[India], Mar 15 (ANI): Family of a deceased woman suffering from breast cancer in Pune, has held a godman responsible for her death, alleging that the latter performed rituals to treat her.

The 24-year-old woman's family said that she died while undergoing recovery in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, two days after a private doctor previously treating her came with a 'Mantrik', saying he had faith in him.

"We brought my sister to the Mangeshkar Hospital where she was recovering. Dr. Satish Chavan who was treating her earlier at another hospital, came with the godman and said he had faith in it," Mahesh Jagtap, brother of the deceased patient told reporters.

Dr. Chavan had earlier been treating the patient at a private hospital, but when she became unconscious, she was shifted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The death took place in Mangeshkar Hospital premises, but the family has pointed the finger at the godman and Dr. Chavan, contending that she was recovering in the hospital. (ANI)