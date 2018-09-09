Pune: Muslims Muk Morcha stages protest demanding reservation

[India], Sep 09 (ANI): The 'Muslim Muk Morcha' carried out a protest in Pune on Sunday with a demand of reservation in education and jobs.

The protesters also demanded punishment for those behind lynching of Muslims in the name of 'gau raksha', and also asked for land annexed from the Waqf Board to be returned.

"Five per cent reservation has been allocated to us but is not being granted in any field. We need reservations in education and jobs. We also want the lands which were taken away from the Waqf board illegally to be given back," a protestor told ANI.

Another protestor said that owing to a rise in deaths in the name of cow vigilantism, the atrocities law should be amended in such a way that security of Muslims is taken care of. The protesters started off from Goli Baug area in the city and marched up to the council hall. (ANI)