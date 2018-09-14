Pune NDRF constable goes missing, FIR filed

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): Sukhdev Singh, a head constable of the 5th battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit, in Pune has been missing since September 8.

According to the NDRF, Singh boarded a train from Mumbai for his hometown Amritsar on September 8, and has been untraceable since then.

When the cop, who was supposed to reach Amritsar on September 9, didn't reach home on the scheduled date, his son approached the NDRF.

A search operation to find Singh was launched but he could not be traced.

An FIR was registered with Mumbai railway police in the matter on September 13. (ANI)