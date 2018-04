[India], Apr 4 (ANI): Tyre killers, installed at Pune's Amanora Park Town to check wrong side driving were removed on Tuesday.

The move came after Pune Traffic Police sent a notice to management of the township calling the tyre killers risky.

Tyre killers are essentially a metal strip that acts as a speed breaker for the person driving on the right side, but its spikes puncture the tyres of vehicles coming from the wrong side.

It was installed a month ago at a cost of about Rs 1.75 lakh. (ANI)