Pune: Six killed after mini-bus rams into water-tanker

[India] July 3 (ANI): At least six people were killed and seven others were injured after a mini-bus collided with a water-tanker near Pune's Lonikand on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at around 8 p.m.

According to the police, the victims, all Pune residents, were returning from a wedding in Ahmednagar district.

The deceased are from all three vehicles and were identified as Vaibhav Mane (27), Mahesh Pawar (28), Nupur Sahu (26), Nikhil Jadhav (26), Akshay Dabhade (28) and Vishal Chavan (29).

Those injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)