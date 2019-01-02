Punjab : Cabinet to take call on One Time Settlement policy on Jan 2

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the draft of One Time Settlement (OTS) policy aimed at regularising illegal constructions would be presented before the cabinet for its approval on January 2.

"The Local Government Department is well on course towards implementation of its path-breaking and futuristic measures and as part of this, the modalities regarding One Time Settlement (OTS) policy aimed at regularizing the illegal constructions have been completed by the department and the policy would be presented for the approval of the cabinet in the cabinet meeting scheduled for January 2,"said Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu clarified that the policy has been formulated as a onetime measure only and there would be heavy penalties for those indulging in illegal constructions. He made said that under OTS policy there is a chance of getting the old buildings regularized to those who have done so without the Change in Land Use (CLU). Sidhu also elaborated that this initiative would result in making the department self-sufficient from a financial point of view. Present at the occasion were the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora, Principal Secretary, Local Government A. Venu Prasad and other officials. (ANI)