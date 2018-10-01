Punjab: 3 booked for forcefully circumcising minor

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): A case has been registered against three people for circumcising a 10-year-old boy to allegedly convert him to Islam in Punjab's Machhiwara city.

A doctor at the Machhiwara Civil Hospital, Maninderjit Singh, said that the victim was undergoing treatment and his condition was stable.

The 10-year-old, identified as Golu, said one of the accused, a Muslim, wanted to circumcise him. Despite resisting, the accused apparently forcefully circumcised Golu allegedly in a bid to convert him to Islam.

Machhiwara Station House Officer Rajesh Sharma told ANI, "On the basis of the child's statement, we have registered a case against three people. Further investigation is underway." The minor boy's family has demanded immediate arrest of the accused and stern punishment. (ANI)