Punjab agro-industries to get UAE boost

[India] Dec 23 (ANI): Agro-industries of Punjab is likely to get a major boost as one of UAE's leading retail chains is keen to invest in the state, said Rajat Aggarwal, CEO, Invest Punjab on Sunday.

"The visit of Lulu Group International would be instrumental in bringing huge investment in the state thereby propelling overall industrial growth, besides providing remunerative prices for the crops, once the export takes off," said Aggarwal in an official statement.

Referring a two-day follow-up summit of the India-UAE partnership by Lulu Group International, which concluded on Saturday in Dubai, Aggarwal said: "Upon conclusion, the delegation accepted proposals for export of agro products and processed food to UAE."

Lulu Group International led by its Chief Executive Officer Saifee Rupawala and some other dignitaries accompanied by the officials of Invest Punjab held marathon discussions with the key players of industry in both private and public sector. (ANI)