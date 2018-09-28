Punjab AIG booked on rape charge

Chandigarh: Punjab's Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Randhir Singh Uppal was booked on the charge of rape following a complaint by a 26-year-old married woman studying law in Amritsar, police said on Friday.

Uppal, posted in the Crime Branch, has denied the allegation.

The woman, who is the mother of a six-year-old child, alleged that Uppal raped her twice at gunpoint in recent months.

He was also booked for criminal intimidation and stalking under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Arms Act at the Amritsar Cantonment police station.

Following her complaint on September 18, Punjab Police had initiated a probe by Inspector General of Police (Crime and Women) Vibhu Raj, who had recommended registration of a case against Uppal after the investigation. The woman gave a statement to the IG that Uppal raped her twice at gunpoint by intimidating her, Amritsar's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakhbir Singh said on Friday. The woman alleged that Uppal, who was known to her mother, stalked her on phone and forced her into sexual relations. She submitted audio and video clips to substantiate her allegations.