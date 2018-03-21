Punjab: Armed robbers loot Rs 18 lakh outside HDFC bank

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): Two robbers open fired at the employees of a private security company and snatched almost 18 lakh outside HDFC Bank on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The employees went to the bank to deposit the money when they were targeted by the armed robbers.

"Some people from private security company came here to deposit money in the HDFC bank when two people snatched their bag which had almost Rs. 18 lakh. The robbers fired some shots at them too. An investigation is underway," said Ludhiana Police Commissioner R.N. Dhoke

This incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the bank, and the video footage showed one of the robbers snatching the money by pinning the employee on the floor. As of now, police have taken the CCTV footage in its possession and an investigation has been launched. (ANI)