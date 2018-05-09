Punjab Board Class X results: Gurpreet Singh tops with 98%

[India], May 9 (ANI): The merit list for the class tenth examination of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was declared on Tuesday, with Ludhiana boy Gurpreet Singh topping the exams.

A student of Shri Harikrishan Sahib School in Ludhiana, Gurpreet Singh secured 98 percent in the exams.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said the results came as a surprise to him as he did not expect to bag the top spot.

"I am happy and quite surprised to know that I have topped the exams. I want to thank all my teachers," he said, amid the celebration by his parents and relatives, on his achievement.

The complete result will be uploaded on the PSEB website on Wednesday. (ANI)