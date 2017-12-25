Punjab: BSF recovers 12.5-kg heroin

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered 12.5 kg heroin from the Amritsar sector along the India-Pakistan border.

Addressing the media, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, JS Oberoi, said that the BSF was maintaining high alert along the border.

Earlier this month, the BSF seized 55 packets (approx 55 kg) of contraband, suspected to be heroin, at the Border Outpost area in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

Troops involved in the operation reported there were three intruders with some head-load, two pistols and a plastic pipe.(ANI)