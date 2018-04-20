Punjab cabinet expansion gets green signal

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): The much-awaited Punjab cabinet expansion finally received approval on Friday.

After a meeting chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh told reporters, "We had a very good meeting. State cabinet expansion has received the approval. Nine ministers will be sworn in."

Later, Singh took to Twitter to reveal the names of the ministers to be inducted, "Happy to announce the names of the new Cabinet Ministers: 1) Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa; (2) Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (3) Vijay Inder Singla (4)Bharat Bhushan Ashu (5)Sunder Shyam Arora (6) O P Soni (7)Rana Gurmit Sodhi (8) Gurpreet Kangar (9) Balbir Sidhu. Congratulation to all!"

The swearing in will take place at Raj Bhawan, on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., in Chandigarh, he informed on the micro-blogging site. The cabinet expansion had long been pending due to one or the other reason. (ANI)