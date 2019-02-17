Punjab Cabinet gives nod to bullock cart races at Kila Raipur

The Punjab Cabinet on Sunday decided to amend a law to pave the way for revival of the traditional bullock cart races at the annual Kila Raipur rural sports near Ludhiana.

A meeting of the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, gave the green signal to present the 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2019' in the current Budget Session of state Assembly for enactment for the purpose, according to an official press release.

The bullock cart races had been an integral part of the state's cultural legacy and heritage, till they were prohibited by the Supreme Court in 2014. Subsequently, various representations were received from time to time by the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Animal Husbandry Minister to allow bullock cart races.

The state Cabinet, in its meeting on October last year, had detailed deliberations and favoured in law to legally allow Kila Raipur sports, in which various animals also participate. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 (Central Act 59 of 1960) was enacted to prevent the infliction of unnecessary cruelty and suffering on animals. The Act also recognises the need to exempt the application of its provisions in certain circumstances. The state government has decided to exempt the conduct of bullock-cart racing in Kila Raipur Rural Sports event from the provisions of the said Central Act 59 of 1960, in view of the significant role played by the traditional rural sporting event and fair, which has been taking place at Kila Raipur (Ludhiana) since the 1930s, in promoting the spirit of games and sports, the release said. The government feels that the sport also enriches the cultural heritage and tradition of Punjab, while being a great source of entertainment, especially for rural Punjab. It is in this backdrop that the state government has decided to amend the Central Act 59 of 1960 in its application to the State of Punjab for the resumption of bullock cart races during the annual Kila Raipur rural sports. (ANI)