Punjab civic polls to be conducted in December

[India], Nov 30 (ANI): The schedule for Civic polls in Punjab is out.

Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Patiala will go to polls on December 17.

The counting will take place on the same day.

The State Election Commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu announced the election schedule for the three Municipal Corporations and 32 Nagar Council/Nagar Panchayat.

As per the schedule, the filing of nomination will begin on December 2, and close on December 6.

The nominations will be scrutinized on December 7, while last date of withdrawal is December 8. (ANI)