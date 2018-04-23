Punjab Class 12th result declared at pseb.ac.in; 65.97% pass

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of Class 12 board examinations on official website pseb.ac.in.

However, confusion prevailed over the results after the board deactivated the results link. The examinations for Class 12 were between on February 28 to March 24.

The results were declared after a long delay owing to the board conducting the tests of a few subjects which were held from April 17 to April 20. This year, a total of 327,159 students took the Class 12 exams.

Last year, the passing percentage for Class 12 students was 65.33. Here's how to check your PSEB Class 12 Intermediate results 2018: 1. Visit the official website pseb.ac.in 2. Now click on the results tab on the top bar 3. On the new page, click on Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination Provisional Result March 2018 NOW AVAILABLE or Click here 4. Enter your roll number or name and the results will be displayed on the screen Candidates are advised to save a copy of the results. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was established in November 1969 through a legislative enactment. It was set up for the development and promotion of school education in the state of Punjab. For further query candidates can visit the PSEB official portal - pseb.ac.in.