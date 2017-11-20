Punjab CM backs protests against 'Padmavati'

[India], November 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday supported the people backing the violent protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed 'Padmavati'.

Speaking to the media, Singh said that people, protesting against the movie, were doing the right thing as distortion of history was not acceptable by anyone.

"Nobody will accept any distortion of history and those who are protesting are rightly doing so," he said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also echoed a similar view and said they would not allow the release of the movie in the state unless its "controversial portions" were removed.

The chief minister also banned the epic drama in the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, extended her support to the film and said that the controversy was a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom of expression. The chief minister tweeted, "The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice." The movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing flak from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. Amid the hue and cry, the release of the movie was also deferred. It was earlier slated to release on December 1. (ANI)