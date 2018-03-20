Punjab CM demands ex-gratia for kin of Indians killed in Iraq

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged the Union Government to announce an ex-gratia relief to the families of the Indian nationals killed in Iraq's Mosul.

The Punjab Chief Minister, in a letter written to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, said, "I would like to request you to provide all necessary assistance to the families of deceased for their last rites. Further, the Government of India should also announce an ex-gratia relief to the families of the deceased Indian nationals."

"I am very sorry to learn from your statement today in Parliament regarding the 39 Indian hostages in Mosul (Iraq) have been declared as dead. This has come as a great shock for their families as well as for all of us who were hoping and praying for their well-being," Singh added. He further said that since 24 of the deceased are from Punjab, the State Government has been providing a monthly assistance of Rupees 20,000 per family. "I would be grateful if the Government of India could provide due assistance to the families of the deceased, given the special circumstances," the Punjab Chief Minister said. Earlier in the day, Swaraj told Rajya Sabha that 39 Indians, who went missing in Mosul in Iraq in 2014, have been killed by the dreaded terror outfit Islamic State (IS). The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they were kidnapped during their evacuation. (ANI)