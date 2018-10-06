Punjab CM grants Rs. 5 lakh for Balbir Singh's treatment

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday granted Rs 5 lakh for the treatment of legendary hockey player and triple Olympic Gold Medalist Balbir Singh Senior, who is undergoing treatment at the PGI.

The cheque worth Rs 5 lakh was handed over to the maternal grandson of the player, Kabir Singh from the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Sodhi apprised the Chief Minister regarding the health condition of the legendary player. He also divulged that not only did the Chief Minister immediately took the decision to release the amount from his relief fund but also assured to provide every assistance in the future for the treatment of Singh.

The Sports Minister while thanking the Chief Minister for this prompt decision also reiterated that the Punjab Government stands shoulder to shoulder with the family of the player and prays to the almighty for his speedy recovery. (ANI)