Punjab CM orders mandatory dope test of all govt. employees

[India], Jul 4 (ANI): Further tightening the noose around drug abuse, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a mandatory dope test of all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service.

Singh has directed the chief secretary to work out the modalities and have the necessary notification issued in this regard.

According to an official spokesperson, the Punjab Chief Minister has ordered drug screening to be mandatorily done in all cases of recruitment and promotions, as well as the annual medical examination that certain employees are required to undergo in accordance with the nature of their duties.

The dope test would be made mandatory for all recruitments, according to an official spokesperson. Further, the dope test would also be made a mandatory part of the annual medical examination of all civilian and police employees of the Punjab government, wherever prescribed, the spokesperson added. The move is part of the series of initiatives taken by Singh over the last three days to eliminate drug menace from Punjab. The orders came on the day when the Punjab Chief Minister formally communicated his Cabinet's recommendation to the Centre, seeking an amendment to the NDPS Act to provide for the death penalty for first-time offenders too. Singh has already issued a strict warning to drug smugglers and peddlers to give up their nefarious activities or face stringent action. (ANI)