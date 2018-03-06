Punjab CM orders probe in Sutlej mining

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered a probe after spotting 21 machines engaged in illegal mining on the bank of Sutlej river.

The Chief Minister was on his way to Kartarpur in a chopper when he saw the "JCB machines evidently engaged in illegal mining on the Sutlej banks in Phillaur (Jalandhar) and Rahon (Nawanshahr)", he said in a tweet.

He also asked the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents (SSP) to seize the equipment, adding that his government would fix responsibilities.

The Chief Minister recently ordered setting up of multi-department teams to keep a check on illegal sand mining, a major issue in Punjab.(ANI)