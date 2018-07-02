Punjab CM recommends death penalty for drug smuggling, peddling

[India], July 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has recommended the Centre to formulate a law that awards death penalty to those convicted of drug peddling and smuggling.

Singh took to Twitter on Monday to address the growing issue of drug abuse in Punjab.

"My government has decided to recommend the death penalty for drug peddling/smuggling. The recommendation is being forwarded to the Union government. Since drug peddling is destroying entire generations, it deserves exemplary punishment. I stand by my commitment for a drug-free Punjab," the Punjab Chief Minister tweeted.

For a long time, Punjab has been dealing with the problem of drug abuse amongst its youth. A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which was tabled in March this year, highlighted that adequate equipment for surveillance was not available, and the police lacked trained staff for dealing with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi also earlier said eradication of the drug menace in the state is not possible within a short period. "Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he would start the work within four weeks in this direction. Has Captain failed to accomplish his pledge? No. Eradication of the menace (drugs) is not possible within a short period," he said. (ANI)