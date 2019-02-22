Punjab CM to meet PM Modi regarding special grant for 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev's celebrations

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that he will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the 'special-grant' for the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The decision was announced by Captain Amarinder while chairing the first meeting of the Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority, specially set up for the beautification of the area in and around Dera Baba Nanak ahead of the historic occasion.

During the meeting, Amarinder said: "The central government should not only join and cooperate with the state government but should also take the initiative to commemorate the momentous occasion on a global scale."

Lamenting that the Modi Government had so far ignored the state’s earlier requests for suitable budget allocation for the historic occasion, Amarinder stated that he would personally urge the Prime Minister to come forward to provide the necessary financial assistance to the state. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner Gurdaspur to finalise the process of acquisition of 58 acres of land for the development of the Kartarpur Corridor. Stressing on the need to make this moment a memorable experience for all, Amarinder also ordered the establishment of a dedicated state hi-tech centre containing all required amenities for the millions of visitors expected to throng the area for paying their obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Sahib. (ANI)