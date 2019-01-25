Punjab CM urges Centre to expedite road infra projects in view of 550th Prakash Purb

[India], Jan 25: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Union Minister for Shipping, Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging him to fast-track road infrastructure development projects in the state in the light of the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

The Chief Minister has sought the minister’s personal intervention particularly in expediting the Kartarpur Corridor project, given its historic and religious importance.

He urged the Centre to declare Beas-Batala-Dera Baba Nanak Road as National Highway and also upgrade it to a 4-laned road.

He also requested for additional allocation of Rs. 150 crore under Central Road Fund (CRF) scheme for upgradation of road network in the historic towns of Sultanpur Lodhi, Batala, Dera Baba Nanak and Gurdaspur. The Chief Minister has also sought the Union Ministry’s expeditious approval for 4-laning of Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi-Lohian Road (NH-703 A). In his letter, Captain Amarinder has also impressed upon Gadkari to declare Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib-Kapurthala Road as National Highway, besides upgrading it to 4-laned road. (ANI)