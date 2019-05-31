Punjab Congress unanimously reposed their faith in leadership of Rahul Gandhi

[India], May 30 (ANI): Punjab Congress on Thursday unanimously reposed their faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party as AICC president.

A resolution to this effect was passed by the Punjab Congress Legislative Party (CLP) and the newly elected MPs from the state, along with PPCC represented by its president, Sunil Jakhar, and AICC General Secretary Incharge (Punjab), Asha Kumari.

"Party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections does not reflect lack of effort or direction on the part of Rahul Gandhi but was the result of BJP's narrative of their brand of nationalism, which is against the secular fabric of the country," reads the resolution.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who congratulated all Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) leaders and workers, and appreciated their efforts that led to the party's trend-defying victory in the state. Yesterday, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as the party President. On May 25, Rahul had offered to step down from the party president post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance. His resignation was rejected 'unanimously' by the party members who asked him to do a complete overhaul and restructure the party at every level. While reports suggest that Gandhi remains firm on resigning, a number of leaders from Congress and its allies have urged him to continue as the party president.Rahul had also lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi parliamentary constituency which was represented by him since 2004. While the BJP won 303 seats, Congress was far behind at 52 in the recently concluded polls. (ANI)