Punjab declares Vaisakhi, Maha Shivrarti as public holidays

[India] December 31, (ANI): The Punjab Government has declared gazetted public holidays on the occasion of Vaisakhi, Maha Shivrarti and martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on April 14, February 14 and December 12, 2018, respectively.

An official spokesperson said, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had issued the necessary directions to this effect, following which a notification in this regard was issued by the Personnel Department late on Saturday.

These holidays was earlier included in the state's list of restricted holidays.(ANI)