Punjab DGP asks CM Captain Amarinder Singh to relieve him from his duties

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Punjab Director General of Police, Suresh Arora on Friday requested state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to relieve him from his duties.

Arora's term as DGP was extended till September 2019 on Thursday by the Union Home Ministry on a request that was made by the Punjab government in September last year.

He will remain the DGP of the state till the time the government appoints a new person on the post.

The Home Ministry had initially given Arora, a 1982 batch IPS officer, extension till Dec 31. Another one-month extension, till Jan 31, was given by the Supreme Court while hearing the case of DGP appointments. (ANI)