Punjab DSP shoots self during students' protest, dies

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Punjab Police Baljinder Singh Sandhu on Monday shot himself while on duty.

Faridkot, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rajinder Singh confirmed the death of Sandhu. While another police personnel suffered bullet injuries.

The incident took place in a protest at the Regional Campus of the Punjabi University in Patiala at Jaitu.

According to media reports, the deceased DSP had gone to the spot to control the situation between two groups of students during a demonstration where one group allegedly started levelling charges against the police for supporting the rival group.

Allegedly, while the allegations were being hurled at the police, the DSP shot himself in head. The reason for DSP's death is still unknown. The cops accompanying him rushed him to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical Hospital in Faridkot, where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered and further investigations are on. (ANI)