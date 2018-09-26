Punjab floods: CM conducts aerial survey

[India], Sept 26 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of the state and affirmed that due compensation will be accorded after the assessment of the loss.

While conducting an aerial survey, Captain Amarinder Singh told ANI, "I can see that a lot of crops has been damaged due to the water deposit. I have asked the deputy commissioner to give me a report within three days, so that we can give compensation accordingly. We have also asked them to assess the loss of livestock and infrastructure."

"A small girl has unfortunately died due to these floods. Apart from that as much as five people have lost their lives in the area towards Gurdaspur. Damage is being assessed by the revenue department and we will pay compensation," he added Singh also asserted that the Punjab government might seek Central assistance if needed. "Depending on the quantum of damage we may ask for assistance from Prime Minister Calamity relief fund. But as of now, we have been safe from the extent of loss that I had thought off," he said. In lieu of incessant rains in large parts of Punjab, the government on Monday had ordered schools and colleges to remain closed on Tuesday and also issued a red alert in view of a flood like situation. (ANI)