Punjab forest officer critically injured by sand mafia

Chandigarh: A forest officer in Punjab was left critically injured on Tuesday after he and other officials were attacked by people from the state's illegal sand mafia.

Davinder Singh was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here in a critical condition. He underwent brain surgery on Tuesday.

Four other officials of the Forest Department were also injured in the attack, which was carried out by 8-10 people who were on a tractor-trolley.

The attack took place when the officials set up a barricade (naka) to catch those indulging in illegal sand mining on Seonk area of Mohali district, around 10 km from here.