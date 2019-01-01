Punjab government to fill 1.2 lakh vacant posts in all departments

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the filling of 1.2 lakh vacant posts in various government departments in a phased manner.

Chief Minister Singh gave this directive during a high-level meeting called to review the progress of the state government's flagship 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission' scheme. In the first phase, vacancies in the departments of Health, Education and Medical Education and Research would be filled.

The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh to work out modalities for filling the government vacancies. The Chief Secretary has also been directed to hold a meeting of Administrative Secretaries to work out the requirement of posts to be filled in various departments.

"During the meeting, the Chief Minister underscored the need for better coordination and synergy between the Skill Development Mission and the Department of Employment Generation & Training (DEGT) to bridge the gap between skill training and job profile," said an official statement issued after the meeting. Chief Minister Singh also called for more special technical training and vocational guidance programmes to equip the local youth to be gainfully employed in the domestic industry, and asked the Commissioner DEGT to devise special training modules in sync with the Skill Development Mission for imparting result-oriented training to both the semi-skilled and the unskilled, in line with the emerging requirements of the job market. The Chief Minister has also directed the Finance Department to immediately release funds to the tune of Rs 5 crore for the execution of various schemes and projects under 'Ghar, Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission' and make a budgetary provision of Rs 23 crore in the next fiscal. "The Chief Minister was also informed that 4.53 lakh youths have been provided various jobs under the government's ambitious 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission' till now. Of these 37,000 youths have got jobs with the government, 1.30 lakh with the private sector and 2.86 lakh were provided help under various self-employment schemes," further stated the press release. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Singh hailed the Congress victory in the Panchayat polls in the state as a victory of democracy and a clear vindication of his government's policies. "The Panchayat polls indicated the palpable pro-Congress mood in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," quoted Chief Minister Singh, as saying in an official statement. (ANI)