Punjab Govt suspends public transport services for tomorrow

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): The Punjab Government has decided to suspend the services of public transport across the state on Monday due to call for Bharat Bandh on account of the issue pertaining to the amendment of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

"During Bandh, the PRTC, Punjab Roadways and PunBus Buses would not ply on roads and the services of these buses would remain suspended," said a press release by Punjab's Information and Public Relations Department.

Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh assured that the state police and Magistrates are on full alert and requested the Army authorities in the state to remain ready for any eventuality.

"We have received that there are likely to be widespread agitation and possible roadblocks in certain parts of Punjab. The state police and Magistrates are on full alert. I request the Army authorities in the state of Punjab may be asked to remain ready for any eventuality, since the State Government/District Magistrates may need their assistance for maintaining law and order on April 2," the release added. The Governor of Punjab has also authorised all district magistrate in the state to declare any place to be a special jail under the Punjab Jail Manual in view of protest or agitation called by some organisations for Bharat Bandh. All educational institutions will also remain closed and mobile Internet services to be suspended in Punjab tomorrow in the wake of the bandh called by several Dalit organisations against the amendment under the SC/ST Act. (ANI)