Punjab: Nabha jailbreak accused Mintoo dies of cardiac arrest

, Apr. 18 (ANI): Nabha jailbreak prime accused Harminder Singh Mintoo died of cardiac arrest in Punjab's Patiala city on Wednesday.

Mintoo was lodged in the Patiala Central Jail along with other accused of the 2016 jailbreak case. He was also the chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Delhi's Patiala House Court, on April 11, had awarded him three-month imprisonment for escaping from the jail on November 27, 2016.

Mintoo was facing several charges, including terror charges, and was arrested from the Delhi airport in 2014.

According to media reports, in November 2016, Mintoo, along with five other inmates, had escaped Nabha jail after a group of armed men in police uniform stormed the prison. (ANI)