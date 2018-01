[India], Jan 18 (ANI): A person with five kg heroin worth Rs. 25 crores was arrested on Thursday at Ludhiana's Kohara Macchiwara Link road.

The Ludhiana Special Task Force (STF) arrested the man early this morning.

The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on in this connection. (ANI)