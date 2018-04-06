Punjab Police arrest radicalised explosives expert, avert terror attack

[India], Apr 6 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Friday averted a major lone wolf attack in the state with the arrest of a well-educated but radicalised Sikh youth.

The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested an Engineering Graduate, Inderjit Singh who also holds a MBA degree. Chemicals and advanced electronic remote controls, Digital Remote Control (Multifunctional type), Light Remote Control (02), were also seized from his possession.

"Singh who is a resident of Faridabad, SAS Nagar, has revealed that he was acting at the behest of his Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) handlers, who had tasked him to carry out blasts in Punjab with explosives made from locally available chemicals and devices, procured from online marketing websites," said a police spokesperson.

Inderjit who was an employee with a JCB Company at Faridabad was contacted by the ISI officers via Facebook about two years back and since then he had been interacting with them and learning to make explosives with DIY (Do It Yourself) kits. The spokesperson further informed that the Pakistan Intelligence officers who radicalized Inderjit were also actively coordinating and networking the terror module that was busted by the Counter Intelligence Wing, Punjab Police on May 29, 2017. A case has been registered against him under section 17, 18, 20 of Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act and 3, 4, 5 Explosive Substances Act at Police Station SSOC, Mohali. (ANI)