Punjab Police arrests Nigerian woman, recovers 1 kg heroin from her

[India], June 1 (ANI): Punjab Police on Saturday arrested a Nigerian national from Jalandhar and recovered 1 kg of heroin drug from her.

"Local police recovered 1 kg heroin on the directions of DGP. We had put up check-posts. We stopped the Nigerian woman and recovered 1 kg heroin from her purse," Jalandhar SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said while talking to reporters.

The Police Officer further said that an FIR has been lodged against the woman.

"She came to India on a student visa but she did not take admission anywhere. Her student visa has already expired," Mahal said.

"Nothing is clear as of now. We will interrogate her to find out where this drug was to be delivered," he said. (ANI)