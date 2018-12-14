Punjab Police nab 2 drug peddlers; seize heroin worth 4kg

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): The counter-intelligence wing of Punjab police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers and recovered heroin weighing over four kilograms from their possession.

A country-made pistol, a Pakistani SIM card, and a mobile phone have also been recovered from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Basant Singh (23) and Manjinder Singh (24) who allegedly have cross-border connections.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Counter Intelligence of Punjab Police Amarjit Singh said that on the basis of information that two youngsters having a consignment of drugs will pass through the area, the Police team intercepted and arrested them near the Attari border.

"At a check post neat Satlani Sahib when both of them were signalled to stop they open fire at police. However nobody was injured and they were eventually arrested," Singh added. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)