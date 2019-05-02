Punjab: Three men nabbed with 600-gram heroin

[India], May 1 (ANI): The Ludhiana unit of Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three persons with 600 gram of heroin on Wednesday, police said.

"Police seized heroin from the car with Delhi's nameplate. The accused were used to supply heroin from the car only," said police.

The accused have been identified as Harsimrat Singh (37) and Rakesh Kumar (30) residents of Machhiwara, Gurmukh Singh (31) resident of Ludhiana.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further action is being taken. (ANI)