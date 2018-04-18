Punjab: Toll collection near Phillaur suspended

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): Kapurthala's Permanent Lok Adalat on Wednesday barred the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from collecting toll at Ladowal toll plaza near Phillaur.

The move was initiated to plug illegal access to and from the Jalandhar-Ludhiana National Highway (NH-1A).

The Lok Adalat also added that the toll plaza could be shut down permanently if the NHAI defied its order.

On March 15, the Lok Adalat had issued directions to the NHAI to close the illegal access outside the main gate of Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU), for the sake of students' safety, within 15 days from the date of the order.

Following which reportedly NHAI counsel JS Rathore produced over 35 notices issued to buildings for gaining unauthorised access from NH-1A. According to recent reports, the toll plaza, which charges Rs 185 for a round trip, reportedly generates revenue of Rs 20 lakh every day. (ANI)