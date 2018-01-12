Punjab: Transgenders seek reservation in Muncipal Corporations

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): In line with their demand for reservation of seats in the Municipal Corporations, Punjab's transgender community protested outside the Deputy Commissioner's office seeking its approval to contest the upcoming Municipal polls in Ludhiana.

They demonstrated by clapping their hands and dancing, while demanding to allow them to contest elections in their ward.

According to the protesting transgender community, the Supreme Court has also directed all the governments to provide reservations in elections. Still, many governments are not giving the reservations.

One of the protesting transgenders told ANI, "The SC ordered the government to provide us a seat in the election but the government is not implementing this. We demand from the state government to give us a seat so that we can contest elections." Seeking to get reservation for the third gender persons, a social organisation Mahatar Sathi Jagriti Manch along with the protestors submitted a memorandum to the District Administration on the issue. Mahatar Sathi Jagriti Manch's president Kimti Rawal said, "As per the Supreme Court Judgment, the third gender should be given due rights like Males and females. They should not be discriminated on the basis of gender. The district authorities should read the judgment and give them legal right to fight Municipal Corporation Elections. They should be given reservation in the upcoming MC elections under the OBC category." Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana Iqbal Singh Sandhu has assured the protestors that the demand letter has been taken and will forward the matter to the government. (ANI)