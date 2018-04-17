Punjab Youth Congress workers demand release of SC/ST scholarship funds

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): Punjab Youth Congress workers on Tuesday protested against the Centre, demanding the release of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) scholarship funds.

The protests turned so violent that the Chandigarh Police was forced to use water cannons on the protesters.

This protest comes two weeks after several Dalit organisations had called for a nationwide strike to protest against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Violent protests broke out in various parts of the country and at least 10 people had died during the protests. The apex court, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The ruling led to an uproar amongst the SC/ST people who alleged that the Act has been diluted. The Centre, on April 3, filed a review petition against the ruling which went in vain as the top court refused to stay its order and asked all parties to submit detailed replies.