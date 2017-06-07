Punjab youth paraded naked for molesting children

[India], June 7 (ANI): A youth was paraded naked for allegedly molesting two children in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.
A case has been registered against four persons who allegedly undressed the youth and inflicted injuries to his private parts.
The accused, who are absconding, also made a video of the incident and shared it on Whatsapp.
Police Inspector Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a few days ago, the youth was thrashed by villagers for allegedly assaulting two children.
The police said they are looking into the matter and ordered a search operation to nab the culprits. (ANI)