[India], Apr. 14(ANI): Punjabi singer Parmish Verma has been shot at by some miscreants in Mohali in the wee hours of Saturday.

The singer was immediately admitted to the Fortis Hospital and is reported to be out of danger now.

As per police reports, the star was shot in sector 91, Mohali by an unknown person.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is underway.

The 'Gaal Ni Kadni' singer recently released his single 'Shada' which turned out to be a hit. (ANI)