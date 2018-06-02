Purulia 'killings': SP transferred

[India] June 2 (ANI): The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Purulia district, where two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly murdered recently, has been transferred.

Akash Magharia has been appointed to take charge in place of Joy Biswas.

Earlier in the day, the body of BJP worker Dulal Kumar, who went missing on Friday, was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur of Purulia district.

As per Kumar's brother, unidentified men allegedly threatened to kill the victim on May 30 due to his political inclination.

"Kumar was threatened on May 30 by bike-borne men. They asked him what party he works for, when he said BJP, they threatened to kill him," he told ANI. Dulal's alleged murder comes less than a week after the body of another BJP activist, Trilochan Mahato, was found hanging from a tree in the same district on May 30. (ANI)