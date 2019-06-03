'Purvanchal Expressway' will be operational by August 2020: UP Chief Secretary

[India], June 2 (ANI): The under-construction 'Purvanchal Expressway' will be made operational by August 2020, said Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey here on Sunday.

Inspecting the progress of the project in Amethi, Sultanpur, Ghazipur, and Azamgarh, he told officials that no laxity would be tolerated in the completion of the work.

The Chief Secretary also instructed officials to acquire the remaining land for the project within a fortnight.

"The total length of expressway is over 340 km and 10 per cent work is completed. On June 1, over 91 per cent works related to clearing and 47 per cent works related to the soil is completed. Over 96 per cent of the land is already acquired and the rest will be acquired soon," said Pandey.

The Lucknow-Azamgarh-Ghazipur- Expressway which was renamed as Purvanchal Expressway will connect the historic towns of Ghazipur and Azamgarh with the state capital, Lucknow. (ANI)