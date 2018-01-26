Putin greets India on R-Day

[Russia], Jan 26 (ANI): Russia has extended its greetings to India on its 69th Republic Day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, said, "Kindly accept cordial greetings on the national day- the Republic Day. I full-heartedly wish you good health and success, and to all citizens of India - well-being and prosperity."

"The achievements of your country in economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres are well known. India makes an important contribution to ensuring international stability and security, to solving issues of the regional and global agenda," the message further read.

The message highlighted that Russia values the relations of special and privileged strategic partnership with India. "I am convinced that through joint efforts we will bring about further development of bilateral political dialogue, fruitful cooperation across all sectors as well as constructive interaction in global affairs," the Russian President said. (ANI)