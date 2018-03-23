PWD issues clarification on rodent killing contract row

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): A day after BJP leader Eknath Khadsde raised question over Maharashtra secretariat's rodent killing contract, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday clarified that the contract was for providing 3,19,400 anti-rodent tablets, and it did not mean that 3,19,400 rodents were killed.

"As a pest control exercise, PWD ministry issued two tenders to control/kill rodents in Mantralaya and Annexe building. According to the contract, 3,19,400 anti-rodent tablets were provided. It never meant that 3,19,400 rodents were killed: Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary of Maharashtra stated.

The PWD Secretary further informed that all the tablets were supplied at a rate of Rs 1.5 for each totaling to a sum of Rs 4,79,100 that was spent. "In the year 2010-11 and 2011-12, these tablets were purchased at same rate," he added. Khadse, earlier questioned as to how the company, which was given a contract to kill 3,19,400 rats in the secretariat accomplished the task in mere seven days, while the BMC took two years to kill around six lakh rats in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Ram Kadam also dismissed the survey report quoted by Khadse and said that 3,19,400 was the number of tablets that were used and not the rats that were killed. Khadse had demanded to know the technique used in the speedy task and questioned where the bodies of the rats disappeared. (ANI)