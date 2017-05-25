PWD minister takes stock of Monsoon preparedness by different agencies

[India], May 25 (ANI): Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday chaired a meeting of different agencies to take stock of the monsoon preparedness in Delhi.

The three Municipal Corporations- Delhi Development Authority (DDA), PWD, Flood and Irrigation, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have been directed to complete all monsoon preparedness work by June 7.

The minister directed launching of a call centre for receiving complaints of water logging from June15 onwards. The helpline toll free number is 1800118595.

The minister directed the helpline number to be made functional on a 24x7 basis. Various agencies have also been directed to keep their pumps for water logging removal ready by June 7. All these agencies assured the minister that they are working to meet the deadline for preparedness. The PWD informed that a total number of 1447 pumps will be available for use by different agencies. Jain directed the PWD, DDA and MCDs to complete the desilting of drains in their respective jurisdictions by June 7. Other details are as follows: • Installation of total 770 pumps by PWD all over Delhi (546 fixed and 231) • South MCD: 26 fixed and 150 movable pumps. • East MCD: 21 fixed and 130 movable pumps. • North MCD: 11 fixed and 144 movable pumps. • Flood Irrigation department: 29 fixed and 131 movable pumps. • NDMC: fixed 4 and movable 12 pumps. • DDA: 12 movable pumps. • Total 1447 pumps all over Delhi (fixed 637 + movable 810) (ANI)